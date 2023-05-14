Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.30 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.18 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

