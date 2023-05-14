Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Kforce stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

