Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

