KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after buying an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $386.97 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.19 and its 200-day moving average is $382.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.