Lake Street Capital Trims AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Target Price to $25.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AFC Gamma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.44%.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

