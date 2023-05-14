LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.

LNSR stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

