LENSAR (LNSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.
LENSAR Price Performance
LNSR stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.98.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
