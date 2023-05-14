loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $17,798.22 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

