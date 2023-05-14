LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 151,700 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

