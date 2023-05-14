LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.