LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

