LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after buying an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.