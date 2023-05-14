LSV Asset Management Has $5.04 Million Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.95% of Mercantile Bank worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $24.36 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $389.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

