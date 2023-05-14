LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 1,524.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251,495 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.73% of Myers Industries worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,084,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $699.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

