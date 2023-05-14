LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,720,000 after buying an additional 476,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

