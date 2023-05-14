LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,820 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Ebix worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ebix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBIX opened at $15.43 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ebix Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

Further Reading

