LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.94% of Rocky Brands worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $18.81 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

