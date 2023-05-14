LSV Asset Management Sells 14,800 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.07% of ARC Document Solutions worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

