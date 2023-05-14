LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLPC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 301.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLPC opened at $148.48 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $734.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.