LSV Asset Management Sells 5,500 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.58% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading

