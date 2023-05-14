LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.71% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $798.11 million, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

