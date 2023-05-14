LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2,368.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.25 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.23%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

