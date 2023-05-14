Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 116.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

