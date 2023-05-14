Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $16.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 352.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 807,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,137,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 134.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

