MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 479,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

