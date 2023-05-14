MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.46 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.07.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

