MAI Capital Management Buys 439 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

