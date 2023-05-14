MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

