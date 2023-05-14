MAI Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of CF opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

