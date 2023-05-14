MAI Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

