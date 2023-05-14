MAI Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $305.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average of $259.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

