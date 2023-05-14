MAI Capital Management Has $874,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $347.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $240.25 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

