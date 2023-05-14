MAI Capital Management Has $920,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avient were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Avient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

