MAI Capital Management Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,027,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JVAL stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $808.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

