MAI Capital Management Has $990,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

