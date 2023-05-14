MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.