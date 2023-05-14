MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,027 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

