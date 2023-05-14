MAI Capital Management Sells 857 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

