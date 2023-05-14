MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MEGI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

