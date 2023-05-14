Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$48.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 66.14% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 3.3 %

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$140.00 on Friday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$104.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.53.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

