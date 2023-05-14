MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

MarineMax Stock Down 1.4 %

HZO opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

Insider Activity

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile



MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

