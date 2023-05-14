Mark Licciardo Acquires 22,223 Shares of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Stock

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Mark Licciardo purchased 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.35 ($6,802.96).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

