Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.35

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.35 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 169.14 ($2.13). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 167.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 2,111,994 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 161.86 ($2.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

