Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.10 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,390 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 106.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.