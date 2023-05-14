Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

