Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $22,605,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

