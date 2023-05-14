Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Mativ Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MATV opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Mativ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Mativ will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

About Mativ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mativ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

