McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.48) Per Share

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Shares of MUX opened at C$10.83 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$13.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of C$513.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.29.

McEwen Mining ( TSE:MUX Get Rating ) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.76). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 73.43%. The business had revenue of C$38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.98 million.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

