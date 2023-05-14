McGinn Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.3% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

