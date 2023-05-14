Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.38

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$8.65. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 10,382 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.69 million, a PE ratio of -43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$145.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1331558 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

About Medical Facilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

