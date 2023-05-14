Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,822 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

